ADVERTISEMENT

Following its formal separation from STARZ, Lionsgate Studios reported Q4 revenues of $1.1 billion, delivering a net profit of $21.9 million.

“We are pleased to report a strong quarter despite a difficult operating environment,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “The same strengths that drove the quarter—another outsized library performance, a diversified motion picture business model, fiscal discipline and the ability to deliver premium television programming to a changing mix of buyers—will continue to be the catalysts of our success as a standalone studio with the ability to create significant incremental value for our shareholders.”

The studio reported trailing 12-month library revenues of $956 million, an 8 percent increase, with a record $340 million from the licensing of The Rookie to Disney+ and The Chosen to Amazon Prime.

Motion picture revenues gained by 28 percent to $526.4 million, lifted by Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Flight Risk. Television production revenue increased 16 percent to $543.3 million, driven by a substantial increase in episodic deliveries.