In a new four-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), 5 is set to bring live international T20 cricket fixtures to free-to-air television in the U.K.

The deal includes four fixtures annually: two international England Men’s fixtures and two international England Women’s fixtures. The matches will be simulcast with Sky Sports. 5 will also stream highlights from the T20 Vitality Blast competition across the season.

Ben Frow, chief content officer at 5, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the ECB to bring live T20 cricket to free-to-air TV. This collaboration brings a summer of live T20 cricket to our audience across the UK and adds to our growing sports offering.”

Tony Singh, ECB’s chief commercial officer, added, “With the international season getting underway this week, we’re delighted to welcome 5 back to cricket as the free-to-air TV home for four of the summer’s big IT20 clashes. We’re delighted that this partnership also means that for the first time, viewers will be able to watch regular broadcast highlights of county cricket’s T20 Vitality Blast through 5’s streaming service.”