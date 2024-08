ADVERTISEMENT

Channel 5 and its free streaming service, My5, are relaunching in 2025 under a unified parent brand of 5 across linear, streaming and digital platforms.

As part of the relaunch, the free streaming service will be given a new and improved user interface to enhance audience experience with the service. It will feature an expanded content offer to complement Channel 5’s U.K. drama originals and unscripted programming.

For the first time, the streaming service will include a new range of specially curated FAST channels. There will also be personalization and enhanced data-led advertising opportunities.

The new unified brand and enhanced streaming service will launch in Q1 2025.

Sarah Rose, president of Channel 5 and U.K. regional lead at Paramount, said: “We have seen record growth for My5 viewing over the last three years and, as more of our audience discover streaming, we think it’s the right time to have a much closer relationship between our linear and streaming services. The new exciting content and FAST channels that we’ll be offering on 5 from 2025 will build on the amazing array of homegrown Channel 5 hits we know our audience already love.”

Ben Frow, chief content officer for Paramount UK, said: “We know from the success that so many of our Channel 5 shows have had on Netflix that there’s a huge appetite for our content in the streaming world. As we relaunch as 5, our streaming service will be a much bigger and broader offer than My5 with a significantly expanded range of content including new series and box sets in reality, drama, factual and kids from across the Paramount family.”