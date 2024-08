ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: Samsung TV Plus’s Jenn Batty.

In this installment from the FAST Festival, Batty, director of content partnerships in Europe and the Middle East at Samsung’s FAST channel service, weighs in on her wish lists and articulates her approach to working with IP owners. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

World Screen podcast episodes from the FAST Festival will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays on all major podcast platforms.