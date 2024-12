FAST Studios’ Women’s Sports Network has grown its footprint with a launch on Samsung TV Plus.

Women’s Sports Network offers more than 1,000 hours of women’s sports programming—from exclusive live games to extensive regular season and post-season coverage to athlete interviews and original productions—to stream for free.

Celebrating its third anniversary in January, Women’s Sports Network has so far garnered more than ten league partnerships, most recently inking a deal as the official FAST partner of League One Volleyball (LOVB). The network has worked to elevate women’s sports organizations, including the LPGA, USGA, Sail GP, US Ski & Snowboard Association and World Surf League, with its 24/7 dedicated coverage.

With 88 million active users, Samsung TV Plus is available in 30 territories.

Samsung TV Plus joins the roster of streaming platforms that carry the Women’s Sports Network, including Roku, Amazon Sports, MyFree DIRECTV, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Vizio WatchFree+, TCLtv+, Tablo, Tubi, FuboTV and Plex.

“When we announced the Women’s Sports Network in 2022 and launched in 2023, our goal was to use the reach of FAST services to super-serve the previously untapped audience for women’s sports,” said Stuart McLean, CEO of FAST Studios. “We’ve worked to break that barrier to access—through constant live game coverage, spotlighting athletes, and supporting leagues—and today, the popularity of women’s sports has grown immensely. Our partnership with Samsung TV Plus means we can reach even more of that audience with our unique mix of live games, original content and unparalleled depth of storytelling around women’s sports. This is a milestone moment for us and for women’s sports.”

“At Samsung TV Plus, we believe in the power of women’s sports to inspire, unite, and break boundaries,” said Sarah Nelson, head of business development and strategic partnerships at Samsung TV Plus. “We are proud to partner with the Women’s Sports Network to showcase League One Volleyball and bring fans closer to the action, passion, and energy.”

“We’re proud to have built up an incredible roster of leagues and pro athletes to collaborate with as we continue to grow the Women’s Sports Network at this exciting moment in time for women’s sports,” said Carol Stiff, president of the Women’s Sports Network and chair of its advisory board. “Partnering with Samsung TV Plus supercharges the reach of our LOVB deal, as well as all of our other content. Delivering more women’s sports to more people on more platforms, honoring athletes and elevating our brand partners is the name of the game for the Women’s Sports Network as we head into 2025.”