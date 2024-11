ADVERTISEMENT

The second edition of TV Latina’s Festival FAST launched today with a discussion featuring Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, and Aline Jabbour, director of services and business partnerships for Latin America at Samsung TV Plus, as they explored the company’s distinctive offerings and key factors influencing the size of its catalog, among other topics.

“The FAST space has become significantly more competitive with the emergence of new players, but that was our intention from the very beginning,” Jabbour said in the interview, which you can watch in its entirety here. “We aimed to increase the amount of content in this format and make it a natural choice for everyone. As offerings expand, consumers are becoming more discerning, expecting more from platforms, and seeking a richer selection. In this evolving landscape, where consumers are prioritizing high-quality content, Samsung TV Plus distinguishes itself.”

Jabbour also emphasized the types of content they are currently seeking, the importance of exclusivity within a service like Samsung TV Plus and the role of data and analytics in their decision-making process. She discussed the agreements they are pursuing and the initiatives aimed at enhancing the user experience.

You can view the complete interview here.

To view all the interviews of TV Latina’s Festival FAST, please visit www.FestivalFAST.tv.