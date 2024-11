ADVERTISEMENT

A range of leading content distributors are showcasing their standout offerings in the TV Latina Screenings Festival, which includes genres such as intrigue, suspense, action and entertainment.

All3Media International continues to offer a portfolio of productions for the global market, featuring titles like The Gold, inspired by the 1983 Brink’s-Mat heist, which has been a huge audience success. “It’s a captivating and thrilling crime story, beautifully crafted, with fantastic performances from a stellar cast,” says Yari Torres, VP of Latin America. “We are excited to offer both seasons of The Gold to our clients.”

The company is also highlighting Critical Incident, a six-episode drama that provides an authentic and nuanced portrayal of the complex world of policing and crime. “We are excited to bring this contemporary and thrilling Australian series to Latin American audiences, featuring excellent performances from a young and dynamic cast,” says Torres. Other notable titles from All3Media International include Dead and Buried, FBI True, Angela Black and The Traitors.

The Turkish distributor Calinos Entertainment has expanded its drama offerings with Love with Lavender Scent, which tells the story of Anda, who returned to Podișor 15 years ago, escaping her abusive husband just before giving birth to her daughter. In this small town, she raised her daughter alone and became a respected family doctor, essential to the community. Her simple life changes drastically when Stefan, a retired former football player and a stranger to her, inherits her house and land through his father’s will. The company also offers the dramas Hidden Garden and Farah.

With a catalog that includes over 400 titles, CDC United Network has established itself for over 25 years as one of the leading independent content providers for Latin America. Amid the proliferation of windows, platforms and services, the company has successfully created business opportunities with a portfolio that spans a wide range of genres, including action, suspense, crime and drama. Notable offerings include Strange Darling, a thriller where nothing is as it seems when a twisted one-night stand turns into a violent wave of murders committed by a serial killer. CDC United Network complements its portfolio with The Inseparables.

In Deception, a drama in Inter Medya’s lineup, Güzide Yenersoy, a respected family judge living in Istanbul, has what could be described as the perfect family. However, when secrets are revealed, she is forced to face the reality that her life has been a lie. In Love and Pride, the Köksoy family lives in an ancestral mansion but is on the brink of losing everything. They devise a plan to marry one of their three daughters to Tolga, the heir of a wealthy and established family. Inter Medya also presents Valley of Hearts.

In addition to its extensive offering of dramas and biblical series, the Brazilian media giant Record TV highlights factual productions such as Doc Investigation, a true-crime series consisting of 12 episodes that exposes Brazil’s most shocking police cases, featuring exclusive interviews with victims’ families and convicted criminals.