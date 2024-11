ADVERTISEMENT

TV Latina’s Festival FAST wrapped up its first day with a presentation by Juan Villegas, a television, online video and advertising analyst at Omdia, providing an overview of the FAST segment within the U.S. Hispanic market and discussing future growth opportunities.

“North America is the largest FAST market, followed by EMEA and Latin America, but the U.S. market is the most developed, boasting the highest number of providers,” Villegas explained during a conversation with Rafael Blanco, associate editor of TV Latina, which you can watch in its entirety here. “In the Hispanic market, two key players driving growth in this segment are ViX and Canela.TV. Several factors have fueled the expansion of the FAST market in the U.S. One major factor is the decline of pay television, while simultaneously, there has been an increase in connected devices such as Smart TVs, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku, among others. Additionally, the size of the advertising market in the U.S. is larger compared to other regions.”

Villegas also contrasted the viewing habits and preferences of audiences in Latin America with those in the U.S. Hispanic market concerning FAST content and addressed the challenges content providers face in delivering ad-supported streaming experiences, among other topics.

