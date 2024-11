ADVERTISEMENT

Mar Martínez Raposo, director of Atresmedia Internacional, participated in TV Latina’s Festival FAST, where she showcased the company’s offerings, including Zona Investigación, Cine y Series and Única, along with the content each channel provides.

In a conversation with Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina—which you can watch in its entirety here—Raposo explained: “We currently operate three FAST channels in the U.S. Hispanic market: Única, which features lifestyle content; Cine y Series, with movies and series; and Zona Investigación, which offers specialized content, including investigative reports and consumer topics, tailored to various audience profiles.”

In her role, Raposo is also responsible for the group’s pay-TV channels, Antena 3 Internacional, Atreseries, Atrescine and ¡HOLA! TV, as well as the international version of the OTT platform, atresplayer. She highlighted the advertising market’s positive response to FAST initiatives, the importance of data analysis and audience insights in their programming decisions, and the growth potential for the company’s FAST channels in the next 12 to 24 months.

