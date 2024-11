ADVERTISEMENT

TV Latina’s Festival FAST continued today with a discussion featuring Patricia Jasin, country manager for Colombia and senior VP of international distribution at Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America/U.S. Hispanic, speaking on the emergence and expansion of FAST channels in both Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market, highlighting the new challenges they present for the distribution business.

In her conversation with Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina—available to watch in its entirety here—Jasin remarked: “I wouldn’t say that FAST channels have changed the distribution business; instead, it is evolving and adapting to the new landscape. They represent just another window or platform, bringing in new clients. Some clients are exclusively FAST and didn’t exist before; in some cases, they are the same clients adding the FAST platform to their offerings. For those of us with a large catalog that enables us to provide various types of content for different platforms, clients and business models, having more clients is always advantageous. In this regard, FAST channels are a positive development because they complement our existing business. Expanding our client base and platforms ultimately means growing the business.”

Jasin also discussed the negotiations they are currently navigating in this expanding sector of the industry and shared her insights on the future of FAST channels in Latin America.

You can view the complete interview here.

To view all the interviews of TV Latina’s Festival FAST, please visit www.FestivalFAST.tv.