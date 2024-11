ADVERTISEMENT

The second edition of TV Latina’s Festival FAST wrapped today with Alejandro Rojas, VP of applied analytics at Parrot Analytics, discussing the current state of FAST channels and their growing presence in various territories, particularly in Latin America.

“We are witnessing global growth in FAST channels. There are simply many more options available. In Latin America, platforms like Samsung TV Plus have already launched over 100 channels, while in the U.S.—arguably the most mature market—some players offer up to 400 channels,” Rojas noted during a conversation with Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina. The full interview can be viewed here.

He added: “This growth reflects a market response to the demand for accessible and free entertainment. FAST channels are designed to provide concise and relevant content based on specific themes that consumers want to explore, making them a winning proposition.”

Rojas also addressed audience receptivity, adaptation and usage of FAST channels, highlighting key data that his company uses to identify trends and specific habits, among other topics.

To view all the interviews of TV Latina’s Festival FAST, please visit www.FestivalFAST.tv.