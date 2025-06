ADVERTISEMENT

PwC Consulting and Parrot Analytics are partnering to deliver data on the media and entertainment business, with the alliance kicking off in Japan.

The move is intended to leverage PwC Consulting’s strategic consulting services and Parrot Analytics’ entertainment analytics, streaming economics and content valuation platform to deliver data on content performance, market dynamics and investment strategies. Parrot Analytics has designated Japan as the primary launch market in Asia.

Yusuke Harada, partner at PwC Consulting, commented: “The collaboration with Parrot Analytics marks the beginning of a new era in decision-making for the global expansion of content. By combining PwC Consulting’s deep market insights with Parrot Analytics’ innovative analytics platform, we aim to identify new trends in content IP demand, mitigate risks, and achieve success in the rapidly evolving entertainment and media ecosystem alongside our clients.”

Alejandro Rojas, VP of applied analytics and global head of Parrot IQ at Parrot Analytics, added: “By combining PwC Consulting’s strategic advisory strength with our comprehensive content valuation and streaming economics capabilities, we’re equipping our clients with a laser-focused perspective to allocate resources, optimize distribution strategies, and expand into new markets. It’s a transformative leap for companies looking to succeed in today’s highly competitive global entertainment landscape.”