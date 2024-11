ADVERTISEMENT

The full schedule for TV Latina’s Festival FAST, running November 12 and 13, is now available, with Samsung TV Plus’s Aline Jabbour, TelevisaUnivision’s Jorge Balleste, Fuse Media’s Tania Campos and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Patricia Jasin among the speakers. Register for free here.

See details below for the TV Latina’s Festival FAST, which you can register for free here.

Tuesday, November 12

9 a.m. Mexico City, 10 a.m. Miami, 12 p.m. Buenos Aires

Aline Jabbour, director, services & business partnerships, Latin America, Samsung TV Plus

10 a.m. Mexico City, 11 a.m. Miami, 1 p.m. Buenos Aires

Patricia Jasin, country manager, Colombia & SVP, international distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America/U.S. Hispanic

11 a.m. Mexico City, 12 p.m. Miami, 2 p.m. Buenos Aires

Mar Martínez-Raposo, director, Atresmedia Internacional

12 p.m. Mexico City, 1 p.m. Miami, 3 p.m. Buenos Aires

Juan Villegas, analyst, TV, online video & advertising, Omdia

Wednesday, November 13

9 a.m. Mexico City, 10 a.m. Miami, 12 p.m. Buenos Aires

Jorge Balleste, VP, partnerships & acquisitions, TelevisaUnivision

10 a.m. Mexico City, 11 a.m. Miami, 1 p.m. Buenos Aires

Luis Guillermo Villanueva, director, operations, SOMOS Fast

11 a.m. Mexico City, 12 p.m. Miami, 2 p.m. Buenos Aires

Tania Campos, VP, special projects, Fuse Media

12 p.m. Mexico City, 1 p.m. Miami, 3 p.m. Buenos Aires

Alejandro Rojas, VP, applied analytics, Parrot Analytics

Register for free here.