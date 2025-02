ADVERTISEMENT

Cine en Español and Cine de Horror, channels from SOMOS Group’s SOMOS FAST, have become available on Sling Freestream in the U.S.

Cine en Español showcases theatrical releases targeting film lovers, with modern stories and recognizable Latino and Spanish stars. The channel features cinema from all Spanish-speaking countries, including classics, dramas, comedies, action films and more.

Cine de Horror provides supernatural, psychological, thriller, monster, slasher and sci-fi horror films in Spanish.

Both channels are available through Sling Freestream without any payment or credit card. They are available as part of Sling Freestream’s channel lineup, as well as its on-demand movie and TV catalogs.

“Launching on Sling Freestream increases Cine en Español and Cine de Horror’s distribution footprints and further deepens our relationship with DISH,” said Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS FAST. “This addition to Sling Freestream’s lineup will provide its audience with quality entertainment in Spanish, further enhancing Sling Freestream’s Latino offerings.”