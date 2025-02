ADVERTISEMENT

SOMOS Next’s FlixLatino has reached ten years in operation after launching as the first Spanish-language subscription service in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in 2015.

FlixLatino provides series, movies, documentaries and cartoons from all over Latin America, Spain and Turkey, among others, to its audience.

The streaming service was introduced in 2015 with content exclusively in Spanish for the American and Puerto Rican markets. It offers thousands of hours of entertainment for those looking for content in Spanish.

FlixLatino is available starting at $3.99 through its own website, mobile apps, TV apps and series such as Amazon Prime Video Channels, Xfinity, Sling, Verizon and more.

“Today, we celebrate a decade bringing the highest quality content made in Spanish to our subscribers’ screens,” said Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next. “We are grateful for our subscribers and excited for what is to come this next decade: an even better experience, more exclusive content on the platform and many surprises.”