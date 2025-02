ADVERTISEMENT

Tencent has secured a three-year deal to bring coverage of Wimbledon to its platforms in China.

Tencent will bring the tennis championship to viewers in China on its digital media and social platforms, including Tencent Video, Tencent Sports, WeChat, Tencent News, qq.com and QQ. The deal covers live broadcasts and replays, on-demand coverage and highlights. The deal was secured with IMG on behalf of the All England Club, which stages The Championships, Wimbledon.

Paul Davies, associate director of broadcast, production and media rights at the All England Club, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tencent to showcase all the thrilling action from Wimbledon to tennis fans in China. Led by Olympic gold medalist and Grand Slam finalist Zheng Qinwen, China has a host of rising tennis talent looking to make their mark on tour. Whether it is live broadcast, match replays, highlights or features, Tencent’s multimedia platforms will ensure fans won’t miss a moment of their favourite players at Wimbledon.”

Jeff Han, VP of Tencent Online Video, added: “An increasing number of people in China are paying attention to and participating in tennis. The cooperation between the All England Club and Tencent will help drive a new wave of tennis enthusiasm. We hope that through the broadcast of Wimbledon and high-quality content, more users will be able to experience the charm of this century-old tournament up close.”