Streaming platform WeTV has upped its commitment to Southeast Asia with a wealth of new originals unveiled at a showcase at Asia TV Forum.

The expansion comes on the heels of double-digit revenue growth and subs gains in the region, as well record usage and engagement levels.

Tencent Video’s international streaming platform is planning a second season of CHUANG ASIA following the success of season one, which saw the creation of the nine-member girl group Genies. The second season, arriving in Thailand and across Southeast Asia on February 2, 2025, will create a new boy band that will be managed by Tencent Music Entertainment (TME). Filming begins in Bangkok this December. In addition to its carriage on WeTV, the entertainment series will be available on CH3 in Thailand, Astro in Malaysia and TVB in Hong Kong.

The platform has also announced new BL dramas in Thailand, including Shine from BeOnCloud, starring the popular couple Mile and Apo from KinnPorsche, and Top Form, the first-ever live-action adaptation of Japan’s Dakaichi, which will be co-produced by WeTV and Tailai Entertainment. Boys Lost In Thailand is an interactive Thai on-the-road reality show. Also coming up in Thailand are Love of Silom, Love Destiny from Hell, Concealed and Blended and I’m Not Wrong.

WeTV’s Indonesian slate includes the teen romance thriller Obsessed, starring Aliando Syarief, Aisyah Aqilah, and Richelle Skornicki; the romantic comedy Leo and Hot Daddies Club.

The platform is also bringing more Chinese costume dramas to its Southeast Asian viewers, including Guardians of the Dafeng, an adaptation of one of the most popular online novels in China; The Glory and Love on the Turquoise Land.

Jeff Han, VP of Tencent Video and director of WeTV, noted: “WeTV’s remarkable achievements in 2024 have set the stage for an even brighter future. As we look ahead to 2025, we are poised to elevate our presence in the streaming landscape through groundbreaking collaborations, award-winning originals, and strategic partnerships. With a steadfast commitment to delivering meaningful and culturally relevant content, we aim to deepen our connection with audiences across Southeast Asia and continue shaping the region’s entertainment narrative.”