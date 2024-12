ADVERTISEMENT

Japan has garnered ten golden Goddess statuettes over two nights of the Asian Academy Creative Awards competition.

Netflix and its production partners scored 11 of 41 golden Goddess statuettes in total. Warner Bros. Discovery landed six, and Japan’s NHK won four. Singapore’s Mediacorp secured three awards.

On night two of the AACAs, Doctor Climax (Thailand) won for best drama series. Madam (New Zealand) scored the win for comedy.

For performance nods, Ryohei Suzuki won for best actor in a leading role for City Hunter (Japan) and Susan Lankester for best actress for Raintown (Malaysia). Suzuki also won for City Hunter for a comedy role. Supporting nods went to Yeom Hye-ran for Mask Girl (Korea) and Simon Baker for Boy Swallows Universe (Australia).

The Betrayal (Thailand) was recognized for best adaptation of an existing format (scripted). A Bloody Lucky Day (Korea) landed the win for best original production by a streamer (fiction). Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court (Japan) was awarded for best single drama/telemovie/anthology episode.

City Hunter (Japan) won best feature film.