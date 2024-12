ADVERTISEMENT

The 25th-anniversary edition of Asia TV Forum opened in Singapore today with some 5,000 attendees on-site at the Marina Bay Sands.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Chien Ee Yeh, president for the Asia Pacific at RX Global, noted, “This milestone edition takes place against the backdrop of a new order in the TV world, brought on by technological advancement and the surging confidence of Asian content on the world stage.”

ATF has seen a number of evolutions in its 25-year journey, starting in a hotel format in 2000 with some 800 attendees. “The market has grown in size over the years,” Yeh said. “To accommodate the expansion and curation of the market, we literally moved the event across five venues over the past 25 years. Attendance has grown by more than seven times since. Today, ATF is far beyond a distribution market. It is also Asia’s must-attend gathering for co-producing, financing and celebrating best-in-class content.”

The week features a range of panel sessions with senior decision-makers addressing the themes of content financing, co-production and collaboration, as well as pitch sessions focused on fostering new ideas. “The market, which runs alongside the conference, presents a diversity of content and formats from all over the world. This is the place in Asia to learn about what’s trending, connect and find opportunities with some of the best companies in the entertainment content world,” Yeh continued.

Tan Kiat How, senior minister of state at Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information, noted that ATF remains a key component of the Singapore Media Festival alongside the Singapore International Film Festival, marking its 35th anniversary, and Nas Summit Asia, focused on the creator economy. “Last year, the ATF market facilitated over S$327 million ($243 million) in deals, a 6 percent increase over 2022. It remains an important platform for media businesses.”

He also pointed to an increase in submissions for ATF’s various pitch sessions and a rise in attendance from Singaporean media outfits. “Singapore will be your partner to tell our stories to the world and for the world to discover gems here in Asia. I invite all of you participating in this forum to be part of this journey, leverage the opportunities at this festival, explore partnerships and continue telling stories for generations to come.”