Paramount Global Content Distribution has clinched a deal with South Korea’s Coupang Play for a Paramount+ branded destination.

The branded Paramount+ destination arrives on Coupang Play in early 2025. The new licensing deal comes after Paramount and CJ ENM ended their pact for a Paramount+ hub on TVing in Korea this year.

Paramount Global Content Distribution has been sealing similar hub deals for Paramount+ across the globe, having pacts with Cosmote in Greece, Streamz in Belgium, MultiChoice in Africa, JioCinema in India, Mono in Thailand, beIN in the Middle East and North Africa and Blast TV in the Philippines. The alliance with CJ ENM ended earlier this year.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Coupang to create this Paramount offering with entertainment Korean audiences love,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount and president of Republic Pictures. “Coupang Play has a deep understanding of their customers’ tastes and demand for critically acclaimed and fan-favorite films, originals and television series and we’re happy to join together to create value for subscribers, licensees and us.”