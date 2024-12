India, Japan & Singapore Tie on Night One of AACAs

India, Japan and Singapore each scored four wins on the opening night of the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACAs).

On night one of the awards, 21 categories were awarded in competition across formats, entertainment, news, factual, kids’ TV, promos and branded.

The Traitors New Zealand won for best adaptation of an existing format (non-scripted), while Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars (Australia) won for best non-scripted entertainment. Resilience Quest (Singapore) scored the award for best game show or quiz program.

Japan’s The Imaginary won best animation, and I Love ’Mee’: That Felt Kinda Weird? from Japan’s NHK landed the win for best children’s program.

In factual, Hitler’s Jewish Soldier? (Australia) was awarded for best documentary program (one-off), The Great Kanto Earthquake—Three Days of Ruin in Tokyo from NHK for best documentary history, and Walk the Line (Singapore) for best documentary series.

CNN Worldwide’s Mission Tiger from Thailand won for best infotainment program, and Hakka Cuisine—Winds of September from Taiwan’s Hakka TV took the win for best lifestyle program.

Love Storiyan from Prime Video India was named best original production by a streamer (non-fiction).

Japan’s Fuji TV Network, meanwhile, was presented with the Legacy Award.

The awards continue on Wednesday, December 4, at the Capitol Theatre with 20 categories across drama, acting and feature film.