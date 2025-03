ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount’s Beverley McGarvey has been appointed as chair of the 2025 and 2026 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

McGarvey is the president of Network 10 and head of streaming and regional lead at Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). “I have long admired the work of the Asian Academy Creative Awards,” McGarvey said. “I am extremely honored to accept this role and be involved in an awards program that celebrates innovation, excellence and outstanding achievements in content and media production across film, television and digital platforms.”

The Asian Academy Creative Awards will be held December 3 to 4 in Singapore this year, honoring the best content produced across the region in a range of categories.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have such an inspirational industry leader as Beverley McGarvey getting behind the Asian Academy Creative Awards,” said Fiona McKay, chief executive of the Asian Academy of Creative Arts. “Her extensive experience, both locally and internationally, and her commitment to fostering inclusive, forward-thinking initiatives make her an ideal figure to guide our 2025 and 2026 awards.”