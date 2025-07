ADVERTISEMENT

The deadline to submit titles for consideration at this year’s Asian Academy Creative Awards is August 1.

Titles need to have been first transmitted between August 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025, to be eligible for the annual awards show celebrating the best in Asia-Pacific content. There will be an additional late fee per entry for submissions after August 1.

Submissions are sought in 40 categories from across the region. National winners for Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia, India, Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Taiwan and the rest of Asia (Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Vietnam) will be announced in September. Region-wide winners will be unveiled at ceremonies in Singapore in December.

More information on the entry process can be found here.