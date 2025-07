ADVERTISEMENT

Ad-supported content landed a 73.6 percent share of all TV viewing in the U.S. in Q2, according to Nielsen.

The second installment of Nielsen’s Ad Supported Gauge found that viewing of content with ads gained 1.2 share points in the second quarter. It also recorded an increased streaming share of ad-supported media, rising to 45.3 percent.

The report also showed a decline in overall viewing from Q1, namely with losses in broadcast and cable, while streaming’s share was flat.