Olivier Jollet Talks Pluto TV Curation, Partnerships: Olivier Jollet opened the third edition of the FAST Festival, discussing how Pluto TV is curating its stable of FAST channels, trends in AVOD and the importance of partnerships as the platform has scaled its global footprint.

James Ross on Lightning’s FAST Channel Approach: James Ross, CEO of Lightning International, joined the FAST Festival to discuss the company’s curated slate of broadcast-quality channels intended for broad audience reach, the importance of localization and emerging opportunities in the Asia Pacific.

Marcos Milanez on Rakuten TV’s Programming Strategy: Marcos Milanez, chief content officer at Rakuten TV, showcased the platform’s programming strategy across FAST, on-demand and TVOD at the FAST Festival.

All3Media International’s FAST Track: All3Media International’s Gary Woolf, executive VP of strategic development, and Amanda Stevens, senior VP of global digital partnerships, kicked off day two of the FAST Festival with a session on the distributor’s digital strategy.

BBC Studios Goes FAST: As part of our strand on how leading content powerhouses are approaching the FAST space, FAST Festival viewers heard from Kasia Jablonska, director of digital and on demand for EMEA at BBC Studios.

Albie Hecht on pocket.watch’s FAST Journey: Albie Hecht, chief content officer at pocket.watch, spoke at the FAST Festival about how the company has extended its creator economy franchise-building flywheel to the FAST space.

Keynote: Radial Entertainment’s Garson Foos: On the heels of Shout! Studios’ merger with FilmRise, Garson Foos, CEO of Radial Entertainment, weighed in on digital distribution opportunities for the combined independent outfit.

Indie Platform Perspective: wedotv’s Chris Sharp: Chris Sharp, co-CEO of Video Solutions, operator of the wedotv AVOD platform, joined the FAST Festival to discuss FAST channel curation.

Indie Producer Perspective: Nacelle’s Brian Volk-Weiss: Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company, shared with FAST Festival viewers how his indie has developed a multiplatform ecosystem for its content, including rolling out the popular Comedy Dynamics FAST channel curated from its library of stand-up performances.

Speaking Spanish: The U.S. Hispanic Opportunity: Karsten Amlie, senior VP of content distribution and general counsel at Canela Media, showcased trends in FAST usage among Spanish-language audiences in the U.S. as the third edition of the FAST Festival came to a close.