Spotlight: Nicely Entertainment

Nicely Entertainment, which made its debut in January, has in its catalog the romance movie Save the Wedding and the holiday film Lonestar Christmas.

In Save the Wedding, Meg and Tyler must work together to rescue the nuptials of their best friends, and they soon begin to realize that they make quite the team. Lonestar Christmas features a single mom who takes her daughters to spend the holidays with her dad on his ranch and unexpectedly falls in love with a local restaurateur. It is part of a slate of holiday films from Nicely that will air in the U.S. on Lifetime.

“As we are starting to diversify our offerings, we’re releasing our first thriller, His Killer Fan,” says Vanessa Shapiro, the company’s CEO. In the movie, up-and-coming musician Ariana Kent’s obsession with rock superstar Josh Halliday turns deadly. “All our movies are aiming toward a very broad audience,” adds Shapiro.