Friday, October 2, 2020
Spotlight: Dori Media Group

World Screen


A young columnist named Noam hits rock bottom in the Dori Media Group highlight Normal, which sees the 24-year-old find a route to “normality” in a psych ward.

“The series is actually not about madness but about belonging,” explains Nadav Palti, president and CEO of Dori Media Group. “The plot revolves around someone trying to feel a sense of belonging, and the only place he can somehow find it is the alternative reality of the psychiatric ward.”

The reality format Power Couple puts love to the test as eight couples move into a villa for six weeks, facing challenges to see how well they really know each other. All three seasons of the crime drama Dumb are also on offer from Dori Media Group. Each of the seasons “reached top three status on Israel’s HOT, gaining incredibly high results in the process,” says Palti.

“Together with our clients, we find the perfect match between our content and their needs,” adds Palti.











