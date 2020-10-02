Disney Media Distribution Unveils Fall Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Media Distribution’s catalog for the fall season features the Academy Award-nominated The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Also on the company’s slate is Breakthrough, based on the true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. After Joyce Smith’s adopted son falls through an icy lake and all hope seems lost, she refuses to give up. Meanwhile, Alita: Battle Angel, from filmmakers James Cameron (Avatar) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), is an epic adventure based upon the Manga graphic novel series by Yukito Kishiro.

Set in 1892, Hostiles stars Christian Bale as legendary Army Capt. Joseph Blocker, who reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their tribal land. Book Club sees four friends’ lives turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey.