The reality format Power Couple, on offer from Dori Media Group, tests how well partners know each other.

The format Love at Third Sight features singles in their golden years.

In the drama AMIA, a Mossad agent whose sister was killed in a terrorist attack in Argentina takes a leave of absence and hooks up with a local journalist to find those responsible. This type of action-driven political thriller “is very in demand in this part of the world,” says María Pérez Campi, director of sales for LatAm, U.S. Hispanic and Asia.

“Our aim is to expand our successful international catalog in Asia, connect with new partners and explore potential opportunities by showcasing our premium dramas and innovative formats at ATF,” she adds.