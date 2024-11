ADVERTISEMENT

Rewind Networks currently operates three channels: HITS, a retrospective channel featuring Hollywood drama and comedy series; HITS MOVIES, showcasing blockbusters from the 1960s to the late 2000s; and HITS NOW, offering current programming from U.S. broadcasters.

“On HITS, we are experiencing great success with procedurals that have a proven track record, such as Law & Order: SVU and the early seasons of CSI,” says Sandie Lee, executive VP.

HITS MOVIES features films ranging from war epics like The Guns of Navarone to modern blockbusters such as War of the Worlds.

“HITS NOW offers a distinctly different experience, bursting with current pop culture through talent shows, cooking competitions, game shows, hit dramas, comedies and entertainment news,” Lee explains.

“We are constantly on the lookout for successful library titles that will garner an audience for us for HITS and HITS MOVIES,” she adds.