HITS NOW Secures Sri Lankan Carriage

HITS NOW has secured carriage in Sri Lanka with Dialog Television.

The channel, owned by Rewind Networks, arrives in Sri Lanka on January 11, joining sister channels HITS and HITS MOVIES on the platform. Dialog Television will provide HITS NOW free of charge through the end of January. The channel features entertainment, game shows, drama, reality and comedy, largely from the U.S., along with live telecasts. Highlights include the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Grammy Awards, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy Team and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“We are so proud to debut HITS NOW in Sri Lanka with Dialog Television,” said Avi Himatsinghani, CEO of Rewind Networks. “Dialog Television has been a great partner that has carried our HITS and HITS MOVIES channels since 2019. This collaboration is not only an expansion of our strong partnership but also a strategic step towards enhancing our presence in the region. Sri Lanka marks the fifth territory in Asia where HITS NOW is available. Our goal is to make HITS NOW a go-to entertainment destination for households in Sri Lanka by continuing to bring in the best of entertainment on our channels.”

“Bringing high-quality and diverse content to our viewers has always been an utmost priority for us,” said Lasantha Theverapperuma, group COO of Dialog Axiata. “Adding HITS NOW to our channel lineup means our viewers across the country can now enjoy an exciting array of content and beloved franchises coming express from the U.S. The launch of HITS NOW on Dialog Television is testimony of our continued commitment to bring the very best of global content to our viewers.”