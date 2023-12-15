HITS NOW Coming to Malaysia

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewind Networks’ HITS NOW will be debuting in Malaysia on Unifi TV on January 1, 2024, with all Unifi TV Pack subscribers offered a one-month free preview.

HITS NOW’s lineup features branded reality and talent shows such as American Idol, Survivor, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy Team, Shark Tank, Hell’s Kitchen and Britain’s Got Talent, all express from the U.S. The channel will also debut brand-new reality series, including Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, The Traitor and Race to Survive: Alaska.

Game shows available include Password, Barmageddon, Supermarket Sweep, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Family Feud. The network also offers the Hollywood entertainment talk show Entertainment Tonight.

In addition, the offering includes drama series such as Fire Country, Sullivan’s Crossing and So Help Me, Todd, as well as Alert: Missing Persons Unit. More lighthearted fare includes Lopez vs Lopez, Young Rock, The Goldbergs and Ghosts.

True-crime titles on the channel are Fear Thy Neighbor, Fear Thy Roommate, Killer Couples and Murder for Hire, among others.

And, recently announced, HITS NOW will broadcast the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards live at 8 a.m. (GMT+8) on January 16, with an encore performance at 8 p.m. (GMT+8) that same night. It will also broadcast the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“We are thrilled to unveil HITS NOW to Unifi TV’s customers,” said Avi Himatsinghani, CEO of Rewind Networks. “At Rewind, our mission is to meticulously pinpoint and fill crucial gaps in consumer entertainment needs, bringing together an exceptional array of entertainment from globally renowned storytellers, studios and franchises. HITS NOW is set to feature a really diverse programming mix, from Emmy-winning drama series and popular reality shows to innovative game shows. We’re confident that it will resonate strongly with Malaysia’s discerning viewers, becoming not just a channel but a go-to entertainment destination and a staple in their daily viewing experience.”