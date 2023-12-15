Play Expands TV Package Offer

ADVERTISEMENT

Play has added nine more channels from Poland’s Grupa Kino Polska to its offer.

Starting in January, the operator’s offer will include nine new channels, including five channels from the FilmBox package (FilmBox Premium HD, FilmBox Extra HD, FilmBox Family, FilmBox Action and FilmBox Arthouse) and the Kino TV film channel, as well as DocuBox HD, the FightBox HD sports channel and FunBox UHD.

Grupa Kino Polska channels will be available to Play subscribers on a promotional basis within an open window from December 14, 2023 to January 9, 2024.

“We are pleased that, thanks to our cooperation with Kino Polska Group, more channels will be added to Play’s TV offer, expanding our TV service with a variety of high-quality programs,” said Magdalena Zonko, head of the content acquisition and management team at Play. “The rich library of movies, series, documentaries and sports content that will enrich our offer is perfectly in line with our strategy of providing customers with next-generation television. The best TV experience, top-notch entertainment and freedom of choice are the pillars of Play TV.”

Jacek Koskowski, director of sales and distribution at Grupa Kino Polska, added: “We are constantly expanding the distribution of our channels, allowing an even larger audience to choose the content we offer. We are pleased that channels from the Grupa Kino Polska portfolio are joining the offer of another major operator in the country. Introducing them to Play increases their accessibility and will allow both new and existing subscribers to access attractive and quality content. I am convinced that everyone will find something for themselves in our offer.”