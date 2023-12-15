Little Britain to Air on That’s TV

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s TV will broadcast all three seasons of Little Britain, beginning December 16, to celebrate the comedy’s 20th anniversary.

The mockumentary on modern Britain, created by Matt Lucas and David Walliams, is narrated by Tom Baker. It originally launched on the digital channel BBC Three in 2003 and went on to secure over 9 million viewers after its move to BBC One in 2005. It won the BAFTA for best comedy in 2004 and 2005.

That’s TV is available on all major TV platforms, including Freeview, Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media.

Little Britain and Little Britain Abroad form part of That’s TV’s Christmas and New Year’s lineup, which also features No Place Like Home, Bread, The League of Gentlemen, Steptoe and Son, Black Mirror: White Christmas, The Best of Mr. Bean and more.

“’Tis the season to be jolly and to spread warmth and laughter,” said Kris Vaiksalu, head of programming at That’s TV. “This year, we are especially excited to be showcasing the comedy genius of Matt Lucas and David Walliams to mark 20 years since the launch of Little Britain. When the show hit the screens 20 years ago, it quickly became a cultural phenomenon and made Lucas and Walliams into comedy gods. On this anniversary, it’s extra special for us to be able to show Little Britain every night as part of our Christmas week comedy festival. It’s a special time of year, and we’re looking to spread the cheer with more Christmas comedy specials than we’ve ever shown before.”

Ofcom recently published focus group research that showed some respondents were offended by a sketch shown from Little Britain. Vaiksalu said, “There is a great tradition of British TV comedy being used to expose and ridicule prejudice. I am absolutely clear that Little Britain sets out to lampoon all forms of prejudice, the clue being in the name. We carefully consider the expectations of our audience and the episodes of Little Britain we are showing have been edited in collaboration with Matt and David. We’ve studied Ofcom’s research and are confident that all of our shows this Christmas comply with all Ofcom rules.”