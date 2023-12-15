MIPTV Opens 2024 MIP SDG Award Call for Entries

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV is accepting entries for the 2024 MIP SDG Award, established in association with the UN to recognize contributions within the international audiovisual sector to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Recipients will be presented live on stage in Cannes at the 61st edition of the Spring International Television Market, taking place from April 8 through 10, 2024.

Two awards will be presented in the upcoming market: the MIP SDG Award and the MIP SDG Innovation Award, the latter in recognition of originality in endeavor or action. For the first time, applications will be accepted from organizations or individuals whose activity delivers against one or more of the SDGs for either award.

“Television inspires change like no other medium, and the need to accelerate change globally has never been more evident,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPTV. “The MIP SDG Award provides a platform to highlight purpose and ingenuity in these increasingly critical areas to an international audience of peers to then admire, learn from and emulate in their own way.”

Caroline Petit, deputy director of the United Nations Regional Information Center, added: “This MIP Award calls for more diversity in creative content related to the Sustainable Development Goals. It will encourage the international media industry to increase sustainable business practices on- and off-screen. The MIP SDG Award will shed light on existing impactful media initiatives and audiovisual programming aligned with the global goals, as well as inspire more companies and industry professionals to create attractive, SDG-driven content.”