Vanessa Brookman Promoted at Warner Bros. Discovery

Vanessa Brookman has been appointed as general manager of kids, global streaming and international networks at Warner Bros. Discovery, while Meredith Gertler and Lisa Holme exit the company.

Brookman, an eight-year veteran of Warner Bros. Discovery, has been serving as head of kids for EMEA since 2020 and, prior to this, was VP of content, brands and digital for the U.K. and Northern Europe. She will now oversee the kids’ original content strategy and develop and maximize global kids’ content franchises, as well as greenlighting and acquiring kids’ content.

She will retain responsibility, alongside Sam Register, for Hanna-Barbera Studios in London and Adult Swim in EMEA.

“We need to have more coordinated and strategic global leadership around our kids’ content, networks and brands for streaming and networks, as well as with other parts of Warner Bros. Discovery, including consumer products and theatrical,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, in a memo to staff announcing the changes. “Vanessa will now take on that role, supported by terrific regional kids leaders in Pablo Zuccarino in LatAm and Chris Ho in APAC, who will report to Vanessa, in addition to continuing to be key members of their respective regional leadership teams. Vanessa will also continue to work closely with Michael Ouweleen and the team from U.S. networks.”

Gertler, executive VP of global content strategy, planning and analysis, has decided to depart from the company after a transition period. Holme, group senior VP of global content strategy, analysis, merchandising and podcasts, will be leaving at the end of the year.