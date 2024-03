ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is bringing the enhanced Max streaming service into its first European countries starting May 21, initially rolling out across the Nordics, Iberia and Central and Eastern Europe.

Launches will follow closely after in Poland, the Netherlands, France and Belgium. France and Belgium are the first new countries where WBD has launched its streaming service in over two years.

These launches mean Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide after launching in the U.S. in May 2023 and in Latin America and the Caribbean earlier this year.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, announcing the rollout of Max at Series Mania, said: “Max is the streaming home of Warner Bros. Discovery and builds on our long heritage in Europe, bringing together an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services and networks, all in one place. The unrivaled content we’ve got on Max—from House of the Dragon to Olympic Games Paris 2024 and beyond—means whatever your mood or the occasion, Max has something great for everyone, every time.”