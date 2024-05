ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max is now available in 20 countries across the Nordics, Iberia and Central and Eastern Europe, with further expansion planned in June and July.

The service arrives in France, Poland, Monaco and the Netherlands in June, with expansion to Belgium on July 1. By July, Max will be accessible in 25 European countries. Later this year, the platform will begin its Southeast Asian expansion.

Max offers an improved user experience and expanded content slate from HBO Max. Its European rollout comes ahead of the second season premiere of House of the Dragon and coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Today is a significant milestone in the globalization of Max. We have a rich and storied history of delivering popular content for viewers across Europe from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros., DC, Eurosport and TLC. It’s these powerful programming engines that set us apart for viewers who can rely on us for the very best content, whatever their mood, whatever the occasion. With launches in over half the global markets still ahead of us, this is just the beginning of the next chapter for this great storytelling company.”

Gerhard Zeiler, president of international at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “Whether it’s our blockbuster movies, unmissable TV drama, larger than life entertainment shows or thrilling sports, Max delivers the ultimate viewing experience in Europe. Our new and improved app offers enhanced personalization making it easier and faster to watch your favorites from Warner Bros. Discovery. With three different plans, a sports add-on, expanded device compatibility, and hundreds of distribution partnerships with the biggest affiliates in the region, it’s never been simpler to watch world-class content.”