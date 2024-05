ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Caranicas, who has been a contributor, writer, editor and publisher at leading print and online industry trades since the 1970s, has passed away.

Caranicas served as editor of World Screen from 1986 to 1988. “Peter was an extremely knowledgeable professional who would always steer us in the right direction,” said World Screen‘s president and publisher, Ricardo Guise. “During the first years of World Screen, he was responsible for securing our first major interview, with Ted Turner, and suddenly the entire media industry took notice of our publishing group. However, I will remember Peter most for his kind and gentle demeanor.”

Prior to his passing, Caranicas had been working as deputy editor at Variety since 2008, and prior to this was editor at Below the Line for five years. His previous roles include serving as editor-in-chief at NewBay Media; contributor at TVNewsCheck.com; editor, publisher and development director for Film&Video and ShowBiz Expo; editor and publisher at KIPI/PBI; editor at Shoot; editor at BME; editorial director at View Communications; editor at Penton Publishing; editor at Media Horizons; and editor at Knowledge Industry Publications.