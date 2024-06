ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max has rolled out in France and Poland, bringing the platform’s availability in Europe to 25 countries.

The enhanced streamer has also launched in the Netherlands and is preparing to debut in Belgium on July 1, after an early access period that has already begun.

The new and improved Max sees new features, enhanced performance, new stories and more entertainment worlds. The launch in France and Poland comes as House of the Dragon season two prepares to bow on June 17 in Europe. Later this year, The Penguin and Dune: Propechy will premiere.

In terms of movies, Dune: Part Two is available now, in addition to Barbie, Wonka and Harry Potter from Warner Bros. and Aquaman, Joker and Batman from the DC Universe.

HBO originals available on the streamer include The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Euphoria and all four seasons of True Detective. Friends and Big Bang Theory from Warner Bros. Television and Discovery titles such as 90 Day Fiancé, Gold Rush and Naked and Afraid can be found on Max as well.

Local scripted projects that will be debuting on Max include the French titles Black Lies, Malditos (w.t.) and an adaptation of the book Living with Our Dead, plus the docuseries Now or Never: FC Montfermeil. Polish originals include the final season of The Convict, season two of The Thaw, The Easterngate, Lady Love and the documentaries Hope, The King of Zanzibar and Skin Hunters.

European Max subscribers will be able to access the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Over the next 12 months, they will also be able to view every match from the Australian Open, the U.S. Open and the Laver Cup. Viewers in Poland, Belgium and the Netherlands will also be able to stream Roland-Garros and The Championships, Wimbledon, cycling’s Grand Tours—Giro d’Italia, La Vuelta a España and the Tour de France, in addition to the Tour de France Femmes, 24 Hours of Le Mans and all major winter sports.

“Max’s global momentum continues to build as even more customers now have access to unparalleled quality content [from] HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros., DC, Eurosport and CNN,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery. “These international fan-favorites are complemented with meaningful, high-quality local original programming. With over half the worldwide market still ahead of us, the globalization of Max is only just beginning.”