Max arrives in Australia on March 31 with three pricing tiers, beginning with the ad-supported offering for an introductory price of A$7.99.

Max launches in Australia with the basic with ads plan at A$7.99 a month for 12 months, rising to A$11.99 after the promotional period. The standard plan is A$11.99 for the launch, rising to A$15.99 for those who sign up after April 30. The premium plan is priced at A$17.99 for the launch and A$21.99 thereafter.

Delivering programming from HBO, Warner Bros., Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Discovery, Cartoon Network, HGTV and more, Max in Australia will release new content weekly, with major titles available at the same time as their U.S. launch. There will also be an accelerated window for blockbuster theatricals.

Michael Brooks, general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Warner Bros. Discovery, noted: “Max’s breadth and depth of premium entertainment is unparalleled, and for the first time Australians can enjoy all of this world-class content in one place. Combined with a variety of plans and pricing, including a strong introductory price until April 30, Max will offer a distinct streaming proposition in the market.”