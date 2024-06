TV Latina Digital Edition for June Now Available

The digital edition of TV Latina for June includes interviews with OGM Pictures’ Erdem Seçkin, Inter Medya’s Beatriz Cea Okan, I Am Mother’s Özge Özpirinçci, Eccho Rights’ Handan Özkubat and more.

The digital edition also includes interviews with TIMS&B Productions’ Selin Arat, Calinos Entertainment’s Duda Rodrigues, Madd Entertainment’s Ateş İnce, Kanal D International’s Sibel Levendoğlu, One Love’s Barış Kılıç, Global Agency’s Iván Sánchez and MISTCO’s Aysegul Tuzun.

See the digital edition here.