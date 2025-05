ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Global Content Distribution is bringing Wrestling Central, a new FAST channel, to The Roku Channel.

The channel will deliver weekly matches from WOW – Women Of Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) alongside classic episodes, never-before-seen matches, specials and documentaries.

“We are thrilled to be launching a new wrestling FAST channel which includes WOW – Women Of Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance to a wider audience,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount and president of Republic Pictures. “This new FAST Channel premiering exclusively on The Roku Channel from two of the most exciting wrestling promotions will offer fans an exclusive and unique destination to catch both new, action-packed matches along with hundreds of hours of classic library content.”