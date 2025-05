ADVERTISEMENT

World Screen is hosting a third edition of its successful FAST Festival from July 22 to 24. You can sign up for your free registration here.

The third annual FAST Festival will feature keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.FastFest.tv. Our festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants and hundreds of additional viewers watching the sessions on demand. Look for announcements in the coming weeks about speakers and sessions.

Last year, the festival featured speakers from Samsung TV Plus, Roku Media, Tubi, Rakuten TV, wedoTV, Plex, Lionsgate, BBC Studios, ITV Studios, All3Media International and more, and included dedicated sessions on FAST developments in the kids’ and factual sectors.

“With new developments in the Asia Pacific, shoppable TV rollouts, interactive ad formats and the impact of AI on personalization algorithms, the FAST ecosystem continues to present tech companies, IP owners and channel operators with new opportunities,” says Mansha Daswani, the editor-in-chief of World Screen. “We’ll be looking at all sectors of the space as our successful FAST Festival returns this summer to deliver the intelligence you need to make the most out of a competitive and crowded business. Make sure to register so you receive our exclusive white paper on FAST trends after the event wraps.”

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please go here.

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the FAST Festival is free. Only those registered will receive access to our Exclusive White Paper on FAST trends, featuring key intel from the event in a company, easy-to-digest format. You can register for free here.