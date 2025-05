ADVERTISEMENT

Channel 4 has greenlit a six-part indie comedy series titled Schooled.

The series was commissioned as part of Channel 4 and GroupM Motion Entertainment’s Diverse Indies Fund. The fund’s purpose is to support small- and medium-sized ethnically diverse-led production companies to produce new projects. The funding is overseen by Vivienne Molokwu, senior commissioning editor at Channel 4, and Deep Sehgal, head of creative diversity at GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Schooled was written and created by Delia-René Donaldson. The series is based on Donaldson’s firsthand experiences in pastoral care in London. This comedy serves as a love letter to support teaching staff across the UK.

Schooled follows Kayleigh Clarke, a newly appointed head of year 10 with no experience and little patience for teenagers. She deals with everything from Ofsted inspections to AI-generated scandals. However, Kayleigh is determined to turn around the school, leading to a story of unexpected bonds, empathy and survival.

The executive producer of the series is Afolabi Kuti. The writing team includes Yemi Oyefuwa (Smothered, Dreaming Whilst Black), Tyrell Williams (Time Bandits, Hoodocumentary) and script editor Jeremy Dyson (We Are Lady Parts, The Curse, Bad Education). The series is to be produced by Broedmachine and Group M Motion Entertainment.

“I created Schooled to celebrate the joy, chaos and beauty of being a head of year — with Caribbean essence, a sharp sense of humor and a lot of heart. It’s bold, funny and unapologetically us! Partnering with Afolabi Kuti, who has been championing my show since the beginning, we have now found a home with Channel 4. It has been equal parts laughter and magic. We’ve cooked up something special — and now it’s time to serve it hot!” Said Donaldson.

Charlie Perkins, head of comedy at Channel 4, noted, “We’re thrilled to be working with Broedmachine on their first sitcom, Schooled—a subject matter timely, yet universal; age-old in comedy yet updated through Delia’s unique voice. It’s been amazing to see how many brilliant names have come through the writer’s room alone to make this show feel contemporary and exciting, and we can’t wait for what’s to come in Schooled’s first term (series).”

“Delia’s voice was always destined to cut through the noise. She’s created a show that’s wholly reflective of her–fresh, authentic, hilarious and full of heart,” commented Kuti. “Getting a green light in this climate is a small miracle, and we’re beyond grateful to the brilliant team at Channel 4 who have been so incredibly supportive of us and our show. We’re excited that Schooled will shine an authentic light on the everyday heroes in education, and we can’t wait for people to see it.”

Sehgal said, “Delia’s personal experience as head of year at an inner-city school promises a unique and hilarious glimpse of life beyond the classroom, and it’s an absolute pleasure to bring this series to the screen via our Diverse Indies Fund with Channel 4 and Broedmachine.”

Schooled was commissioned by Perkins and Andy Brereton, senior commissioning editor of comedy at Channel 4.