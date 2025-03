ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has promoted Royce Battleman to executive VP of global content acquisitions.

The role sees Battleman overseeing all global content acquisitions, including streaming, and reporting to Joshua Walker, CFO and chief strategy officer for the streaming business at WBD. She was most recently the head of U.S. content acquisitions.

The global team includes Ragnhild Thorbech in EMEA, Magdalene Ew in AsiaPac, Andres Mendoza in LatAm and Elizabeth Bannan and Tiffany Tulba in the U.S., all reporting into Battleman.

“Establishing this global team allows us to better manage worldwide and multi-regional content partners and optimize deals across all regions,” Walker said. “The structure will ensure that our acquisitions are tightly aligned with our global content strategy, planning and analysis, and financials for Max and discovery+ platforms worldwide.”