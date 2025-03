ADVERTISEMENT

Kanal D International has bolstered its global sales team with the hiring of Mesut Özkeçeci as sales manager for Europe and the promotion of Sangerim Zhakhina to sales manager for CIS, CEE and the Baltics.

Özkeçeci has a background across TV, theater and film. With his 15 years of sales experience across various sectors and his fluency in English and Italian, he will work to help Kanal D International expand the reach of its Turkish dramas across Europe.

In her new expanded role, Zhakhina will continue to drive the success of Kanal D International’s drama slate in CIS, CEE and the Baltics.