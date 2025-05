ADVERTISEMENT

Kanal D International has added to its distribution slate the comedy feature film Grill and Cash.

Produced by D Media and directed by Serdar Gözelekli, the 107-minute movie is a crime caper about two brothers who find themselves with a bag of cash and a dead debt collector.

The title stars Hakan Yılmaz (Big Fat Lies, which recently launched in Latin America via Thema), and Orkuncan İzan, who also features in Kanal D International’s hit drama Secret of Pearls.