Elif Tatoğlu has been appointed distribution strategy director at Kanal D International.

Tatoğlu brings her background in acquisitions, marketing and content distribution in both pay TV and OTT. She has several team members working alongside her.

Çağla Menderes continues as sales manager for CIS and Europe, while Ruba Zeytuni Karatepe has assumed the role of senior sales executive for MENA and Africa. Sibel Levendoğlu is sales manager for LatAm and North America.

Yasemin Keskin is sales manager for Asia and the Pacific; Canan Koca continues as sales executive for CEE and Europe; Selahattin Tosun takes on the role of digital and linear channel sales manager; and Büşra Saraçoğlu continues her efforts as the distribution sales manager.

Özen Yenice Çetinaslan remains at the helm as the marketing and operations manager, while Eda Camlı continues her contributions as the marketing and operations executive.