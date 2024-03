ADVERTISEMENT

During the Next on Netflix event in Stockholm, Sweden, Netflix unveiled a lineup of 26 new and returning Nordic titles coming in the next several years, including a Harry Hole series written by Jo Nesbø, an adaptation of Amanda Romare’s Diary of a Ditched Girl and more.

“The creative industry in the Nordic region is outstanding, with some of the most talented people in the world,” said Jenny Stjernströmer Björk, VP of content for the Nordics at Netflix. “We are both thrilled and proud of the fantastic shows we announced today at Next on Netflix. Our members can expect a wonderful mix of films, series, nonfiction and other great stories from the Nordics. Together with our partners, we’re committed to continuing this successful journey, united by our goal of crafting exceptional entertainment that touches and moves people.”

Among the brand-new Nordic titles on deck at Netflix is the Norwegian series Harry Hole (w.t.), with Jo Nesbø adapting her novel The Devil’s Star for the screen in her debut as a scriptwriter. Detective Harry Hole finds himself dismissed and abandoned by his girlfriend, and, in the hunt for his corrupt colleague Tom Waaler, he loses his closest colleague. When a woman is found murdered with an index finger cut off, Hole gets his last mission, along with the only other officer not on vacation—Waaler. It is set to come in 2026.

Another upcoming new title is Diary of a Ditched Girl (w.t.), based on Amanda Romare’s novel of the same name. The Swedish series, coming in 2025, follows 31-year-old Amanda during a summer of intense dating as she dates guys out of her league, in her league and below her league. Regardless, she has a hard time getting to second base or a second date, and the same goes for her friends. Together, they try to find new dates and debate why it is so hard to find love.

The New Force, another new Swedish series, will be Netflix’s first Nordic period drama. It takes place in 1958, when Sweden’s first female police officers graduate. As they patrol the country’s most crime-ridden district, they are ridiculed by the public, belittled by the media and scorned by their colleagues, and soon realize their biggest problem isn’t the criminals but the resistance from their colleagues and their own families. It will star Josefin Asplund, Agnes Rase and Malin Persson and debut in 2026.

Other new series are Billionaire Island, following two families in a small coastal community in Norway who are sworn enemies in the global salmon industry; Deliver Me, a crime series in which two teen friends are torn apart when one attempts to escape a local gang; Making it in Marbella, centered on Swedish real estate brokers who earn millions by selling stunning homes to the rich and famous in the most luxurious area on the Spanish coast; Midsummer Night, which sees a couple who have been married for 30 years choose to tell their family and friends a big secret that has huge consequences; Ronja the Robber’s Daughter, following the adventures of a spirited and rebellious girl born into a gang of robbers in a medieval Scandinavian castle; and The Helicopter Heist, about the real event that saw the police unable to do anything as a helicopter landed on the roof of Sweden’s safest cash depot and make off with several million dollars.

Barracuda Queens, Love is Blind: Sweden and Baby Fever will all be returning to the platform with second seasons. The Chestnut Man will return as well, with a stand-alone sequel. Netflix has also commissioned a fourth season of Pernille.

Also at the Next on Netflix event, the platform revealed the casts for The Glass Dome and The Snow Sister. The former will star Léonie Vincent, Johan Hedenberg, Johan Rheborg, Farzad Farzaneh, Ia Langhammer, Cecilia Nilsson, Emil Almén, Emma Broomé, Oscar Töringe and Ville Virtanen. The latter will star Mudit Gupta, Celina Meyer Hovland, Ole Steinkjer Øyen and Jan Sælid.

Several new films are on deck as well, including The Key Series (w.t.), Little Siberia, The Swedish Connection, Je M’Appelle Agneta, A Part of You, An Honest Life, Stolen and Trouble.